The Black Crowes release new film via Coda Collection

Brothers of a Feather features a selection of rare concert and studio performances. The Black Crowes have joined forces with The Coda Collection to premiere Brothers Of A Feather, a new film celebrating the welcomed 2020 reunion of the Robinson brothers as well as three superb concert and studio performance programs which present the band at the peak of their power. The partnership culminates today with the release of ‘Brothers of a Feather’, which captures Black Crowes founders Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting as a duo at an intimate, sold out concert from San Francisco on March 6, 2020 — just prior to the pandemic shutdown. Never before seen in full, the intimate, stripped-down arrangements of Crowes standards such as “She Talks To Angels,” “Remedy” and “Wiser Time” give the music’s lyrics and structures a welcomed new perspective. Brothers of a Feather is available to stream in full exclusively on The Coda Collection beginning July 9th.