Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Peck: Peeling away fishing's 'banana factor'

By Ted Peck Special to The Gazette
Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in the middle of high summer. Fishing conditions are generally stable with no need to factor in variables that come with seasonal change. Those variables can add critical pieces in solving the daily fish catching puzzle 24 to 36 weeks in the course of a calendar year. There...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas#Banana Peel#Fed#The Weather Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Animalsppioneer.com

Wow! That’s a fish

Ezra Haan, son of Matt and Holly Haan, hooked a 40 pound Buffalo carp on Friday morning. Ezra needed his dad’s help to pull the big carp into the boat. Matt worked at least 20 minutes to get the fish in the net and then into the boat.
HobbiesWeatherford Democrat

White Bass — The People’s fish

If a survey was given to fishermen throughout the state and the question posed, “What do you consider to be the most ‘fished for’ species in the state?”. Which species do you think would rank at the top? I’d think the fish would need to be numerous and widespread, easy to catch and provide the makings of a tasty fish fry.
knom.org

Low Abundance of Fish Harms Norton Sound’s Commercial Fishing Season

The prospects are dim for this summer’s Norton Sound commercial fishing and crabbing seasons. While the Norton Sound red king crab season began on June 15th, Norton Sound currently has no buyer for its crab. Due to the lack of a buyer, the Alaska Department of Fish & Game says only one individual has registered to be a catcher/seller. The crab, thus, will be sold locally but no Norton Sound crab will be exported out of the region. 2021’s summer crabbing harvest will be limited. Currently, the guideline harvest level for red king crab is set at 290,000 pounds.
Hobbiesthreeriverspublishing.com

It’s topwater fishing time

Most reservoir bass fishermen fish deep in the summer, trying to lure a lunker by bouncing jigs over ledges and rocks. But if you want to fish a topwater lure, there are places and ways to do it even in the heat of the summer. It's easiest when you can concentrate your efforts toward those waters where bass can be found in six or eight feet of water or less.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men Got Caught in a Snowstorm and Found an Isolated Cabin

Three men, all professionals in different fields, are hunting in the cold wilderness. On their way, the weather became unfavorable, and they scrambled for survival. Three men, an engineer, a psychologist, and a theologian, are on their way to the northern area of Canada. The trio had gone hunting, but things didn't go as expected.
Animalskiss951.com

Video: It’s Raining Fish? Thousands of Fish Dropped From A Plane

This is not something you hear about every day. Thousands of fish dropped from a plane. And it was all to restock a Utah lake. Hallelujah, it’s raining fish! A new video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows a plane dropping thousands of fish into a lake. The move is to replenish waterways located in higher locations. A reported 35 thousand fish can be carried by a single plane.
Cell PhonesPetersburg Pilot

Fish Factor: New phone app collects science data from fishermen

Fishermen are the ears and eyes of the marine ecosystem as a changing climate throws our oceans off kilter. Now a new phone app is making sure their real life, real time observations are. included in scientific data. The new Skipper Science smartphone app, released on June 18, comes from...
Restaurantsskiddle.com

Kennedy's Fish Bar London

Find 1 upcoming events at Kennedy's Fish Bar in London below:. Do you own/manage Kennedy's Fish Bar? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Kennedy's Fish Bar that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels...
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

Judd makes ‘Grandma Baker’s Banana Pudding’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We went into the kitchen with Judd today to prepare his Grandma Baker’s famous banana pudding. 1. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk. 2. Add in cold milk and large pudding mix. 3. Beat the mixture for 6-8 minutes. 4. Fold...
ShoppingFood & Wine

This Pizza Peel Doubles as a Charcuterie Board, and It's 20% Off Right Now

Cheesey, saucy, covered in toppings, or perfectly plain, pizza is a culinary masterpiece and we won't be told otherwise. There are as many different ways to cook pizza as there are meats and vegetables to put on top of it, but one of our favorite methods is using a pizza stone in the oven (or even a special pizza oven). It's just too hard to beat the crust this technique yields.
Hobbieshppr.org

White Bass: The People's Fish

If a survey was given to fishermen throughout the state and the question posed, “What do you consider to be the most ‘fished for’ species in the state?”Which species do you think would rank at the top? I’d think the fish would need to be numerous and widespread, easy to catch and provide the makings of a tasty fish fry. Some would say catfish; it’s hard to beat a big platter of crispy fried catfish fillets and most lakes support a healthy population of catfish. Fishing for largemouth bass is hugely popular but bass are definitely not the easiest fish to catch much of the time and can be challenging for youngsters learning to fish, besides few people consider them a food fish these days. Crappies are notoriously ‘good eating’ and definitely widespread across the state but they too can be challenging to locate and catch by the rank and file angler. This leaves the schooling open water species, stripers, hybrid striper and white and yellow bass. Which of these species is most widely distributed across the state? Definitely white bass, I’d say. I think you know where I’m going with this little ‘unofficial’ survey! YES I believe white bass (sandbass) gets my nod as the most popular freshwater species in the state to be targeted by the largest number of anglers. Why? Well, their numbers are high in many lakes and they are easy to catch by even the youngest anglers, once they are located.
Animalscountry1037fm.com

Video: It’s Raining Fish? Thousands of Fish Dropped From A Plane

This is not something you hear about every day. Thousands of fish dropped from a plane. And it was all to restock a Utah lake. Hallelujah, it’s raining fish! A new video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows a plane dropping thousands of fish into a lake. The move is to replenish waterways located in higher locations. A reported 35 thousand fish can be carried by a single plane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy