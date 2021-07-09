First Four Star Trek Films to be Released in 4K Ultra HD Later This Year

The last time we checked in on Paramount+'s upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we learned who else was joining the spinoff series to direct and write the Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring series. Amanda Michael Row (Nancy Drew, Siren) shared an image of a clapperboard to confirm they're directing the eighth episode of the season, while writer Onitra Johnson also checked in via social media to celebrate their first week "ever-ever!" on set. But that was back in the beginning of June; nearly a month later, we have an update directly from Mount himself- one that shows they've been quite busy the past few weeks. "Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we're trying to pull off with this one," Mount wrote in a tweet. "Getting to do many things I've never attempted as an actor. So much fun!"