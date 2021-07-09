Cancel
First Four Star Trek Films to be Released in 4K Ultra HD Later This Year

By TrekNews.net Staff
treknews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount is set to release the first four Star Trek feature films in 4K Ultra HD in both Blu-ray and collectible Steelbook packaging on September 21. The new releases of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home have been remastered from the original visual elements and presented in Dolby Vision® and HDR-10.

