First Four Star Trek Films to be Released in 4K Ultra HD Later This Year
Paramount is set to release the first four Star Trek feature films in 4K Ultra HD in both Blu-ray and collectible Steelbook packaging on September 21. The new releases of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home have been remastered from the original visual elements and presented in Dolby Vision® and HDR-10.treknews.net
