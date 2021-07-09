Now showing: ‘The Summer of Soul’

We have a lot for which to thank Ahmir Khalib Thompson, also known as Questlove, because if it wasn’t for his dedication and love of soul music we might not be dancing around our living rooms to the magic of major artists such as Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King and so much more. That’s the joy he brings to the big screen in a new documentary titled “Summer of Soul,” showing at the Taos Community Auditorium.