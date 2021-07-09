Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Now showing: ‘The Summer of Soul’

By Rick Romancito For the Taos News
Taos News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a lot for which to thank Ahmir Khalib Thompson, also known as Questlove, because if it wasn’t for his dedication and love of soul music we might not be dancing around our living rooms to the magic of major artists such as Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King and so much more. That’s the joy he brings to the big screen in a new documentary titled “Summer of Soul,” showing at the Taos Community Auditorium.

www.taosnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taos, NM
Entertainment
City
Cuba, NM
City
Taos, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
B.b. King
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Mahalia Jackson
Person
Sly Stone
Person
Questlove
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Tony Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Black Music#Soul Tempo#The Family Stone#The Black Panthers#Time#Paseo Del Pueblo Norte#Hulu#Storyteller Cinema#Marvel#Australian#Avengers#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
Country
Cuba
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the British Open on his links debut and became the first player to capture two different majors at the first attempt. The 24-year-old American closed with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth to follow up his victory at last year’s PGA Championship on debut, just 11 months ago.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy