Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to set up Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) on iOS

By Zackery Cuevas
imore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Cloud Gaming has finally arrived on the best iPhone and iPad, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can finally access over 100 titles from the Xbox Game Pass library, including all of Microsoft's first-party offerings. Apple users might be wondering how to get started, well it's actually pretty simple. So grab your favorite controller and get ready to dive into a world of excellent titles. Here's how to set up Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcloud#Iphone X#Ios#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#The Xbox Cloud Gaming#Xcloud Rrb#Home Screen#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Find and Delete the Android Apps You Never Use

If you’re trying to free up storage space on your Android phone, deleting apps that you never use is a good place to start. Without realizing it, your phone could be storing data from dozens of unused apps, which can amount to a whole lot of wasted storage space. Rather...
Electronicsimore.com

TAG Heur takes on Apple Watch with a $2,150 Super Mario Smartwatch

TAG Heur has released a new smartwatch that's Mario-themed. The red and black watch will set buyers back a cool $2,150. It's fair to say that few people woke up this morning expecting to be lusting over a Mario-themed smartwatch from TAG Heur by lunchtime, but here we are. Unfortunately, it'll cost you a cool $2,150 if you want to strap one of these things onto your wrist.
Computerswindowscentral.com

How to set the default web browser on Windows 11 (preview)

After setting up a new device or fresh installation, by default, Windows 11 sets Microsoft Edge as the default browsing experience for the most common links and file types to open this application regardless of any other web browser you may have installed. While Microsoft Edge is arguably the best...
Video GamesPopular Science

The graphics settings that actually matter for video games (and what they do)

Most video games, especially on PC, have a vast list of settings that you can tweak to get the ideal ratio of powerful graphics to smooth performance. For many of these options, you don’t really need to understand what they do. Anisotropic filtering? Who has time to figure out what that means? Just crank up the slider until your graphics card gives out. But a few settings are powerfully important. Let’s talk about them.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Check If the Xbox Network (Xbox Live) Is Down

If you’re experiencing issues with the Xbox network’s online services, chances are that the service is down. Here’s how to check if the Xbox network (previously known as Xbox Live) is down. Microsoft (the maker of the Xbox) has put up a website telling users the status of various online...
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Turn Off Game Achievement Notifications on Xbox Series X|S

When you hit certain gaming milestones on the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll see achievement labels on the screen. If you find these notifications distracting, you can turn them off. Here’s how. By default, Xbox achievements appear in the center of the lower half of the screen, right on top of...
Video GamesDestructoid

Xbox Cloud Gaming already seems great for lunch breaks

Xbox Cloud Gaming has drawbacks even in the best of circumstances, but it can be an easy, low-friction way to try out a bunch of games. I’m not here to sell you on xCloud or the idea of cloud gaming in general — it’s simply too early for a lot of folks given infrastructure and data-cap constraints — but I am here to tell you that the recent Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is pretty great, all things considered.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

Here’s What Windows 11’s Settings App Looks Like

Upon launching the Settings app in Windows 11, it’s obvious that Microsoft has put a big effort into streamlining: It’s sleeker and easier to use than its Windows 10 counterpart. Here’s a quick tour of Settings’ new features in Windows 11. Meet Windows 11 Settings. When you launch Settings in...
Video GamesAndroid Central

Can I use a PlayStation controller with Xbox Game Pass for Android (xCloud)?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes game streaming, which was formerly known as Project xCloud in beta and is now referred to as Xbox Cloud Gaming or Xbox Game Pass for Android. This means that anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can stream select games to their Android devices. In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes with an Xbox Live Gold membership, access to hundreds of titles in the Xbox Game Pass library, and soon, EA Play.
Video Gamesimore.com

Doodle God Universe arrives on Apple Arcade on Friday, July 16

Doodle God Universe arrives on Apple Arcade this coming Friday. The game won't have any in-app purchases or ads for gamers to deal with. The hotly-anticipated Doodle God Universe is an Apple Arcade exclusive and it'll be available to play this coming Friday, July 16. Gamers can look forward to...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

These Six Games Are Coming To Xbox Game Pass (July 8-15)

The latest batch of Xbox Game Pass titles has arrived! Microsoft has today unveiled another six games coming to the service over the next week, including Tropico 6, Farming Simulator 19 and EA Sports UFC 4. Don't forget that Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent and Cris Tales have all been...
Video Gamesimore.com

We'll have to get used to the Nintendo Switch OLED model

While having a 4K Switch with higher processing power and no need for a microSD card would be awesome, we're years away from a major Nintendo Switch upgrade. Here's why. Nintendo never actually stated it was working on a more powerful console that would run 4K and have higher processing power. However, credible outlets were reporting through insider sources that Nintendo was working on some kind of hushed new Switch version. For instance, we learned months ago, thanks to Bloomberg, that this upcoming Switch was definitely going to have an OLED display. Additionally, some data mining through the Nintendo Switch's 12.0.0 update revealed that coding existed for a new dock.
NFLdexerto.com

How to claim Madden 21 Prime Gaming rewards (July)

EA Sports’ iconic NFL title, Madden, has teamed up with Prime Gaming to bring football fans free monthly rewards to help you tailgate in style. Here’s everything you need to know. If there’s one title that’s etched itself into the sports game hall of fame it’s Madden, EA’s NFL-inspired football...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Several Xbox games are currently up to 75 percent off

Microsoft’s Xbox consoles, like Sony’s PlayStation, generally always has games on sale. Currently, you can find titles like Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Just Dance 2021, Blue Fire, Unravel Two and more discounted on the company’s digital store. Here are some of the Xbox games currently on sale:. For more games...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Deals: 150+ Games Included In This Week's Xbox Sales (July 6-13)

It's time for another set of weekly Xbox deals! There's quite a lot to choose from in this week's selection, with over 150 games available across Deals with Gold, Spotlight, Deep Sea Discounts and Nacon Connect sales!. We've highlighted a few of the most notable Xbox games offers in this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy