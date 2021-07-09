How to set up Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) on iOS

While having a 4K Switch with higher processing power and no need for a microSD card would be awesome, we're years away from a major Nintendo Switch upgrade. Here's why. Nintendo never actually stated it was working on a more powerful console that would run 4K and have higher processing power. However, credible outlets were reporting through insider sources that Nintendo was working on some kind of hushed new Switch version. For instance, we learned months ago, thanks to Bloomberg, that this upcoming Switch was definitely going to have an OLED display. Additionally, some data mining through the Nintendo Switch's 12.0.0 update revealed that coding existed for a new dock.