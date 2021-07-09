Cancel
Post Malone Drops Video For New Single 'Motley Crew'

The Breakfast Club
 9 days ago
Post Malone has returned with his first solo single of 2021. The video, which shows Posty and his friends partying like rockstars on a racetrack, also includes guest appearances from NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin. "Count up the bands, stickin' out/ No rubber band is big enough/ Chain...

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
Bubba Wallace
Post Malone
Denny Hamlin
Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Post Malone – Motley Crew

Post Malone rips around a race track in the music video for his new single “Motley Crew,” the footage was shot at Auto Club Speedway in California. The video features cameos from Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, SAINt JHN, and more, along with NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.The song’s title, seemingly inspired by the icon metal band Mötley Crüe, brought out Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who posted a photo of himself on the set of the video on Sunday along with Malone.
MusicStereogum

Post Malone – “Motley Crew”

Over the past year, Post Malone has been leaning into rock music of all different stripes. He’s performed a whole Nirvana tribute livestream, he was almost on a Fleet Foxes album, he’s covered Alice In Chains and Black Sabbath and Hootie & the Blowfish and Sturgill Simpson. He has a...
CelebritiesComplex

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans After ‘Good News’ Goes Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, the Grammy winner’s debut studio album, has now been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The feat was made official this week, signifying the certification of a million units. The album, released via 300 and 1501 Certified last November, was previously certified gold by the RIAA back in January.
Musicfox4kc.com

New this week: A ‘Space Jam’ sequel and new John Mayer tunes

This week’s new entertainment releases include LeBron James leading the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” John Mayer’s first album since 2017, the return of live WWE events with in-person audiences. Here’s a recap of what you need to know in entertainment news:. MOVIES. Space Jam...
Musicmxdwn.com

Tom Petty Shares New Posthumous Music Video for “Angel Dream No. 2”

Tom Petty’s estate has released a new posthumous song and music video for “Angel Dream No. 2,” The acoustic ballad is featured on the reimagined version of their 1996 soundtrack album titled Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”),. The visually appealing video is directed by Gabriel Tick, produced by Zanita Whittington and animated by Luke Maroldi. Check it out below.
Musicnextmosh.com

Times of Grace share “Mend You” music video

Massachusetts metal band Times of Grace – featuring Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach (vocals) and Adam Dutkiewicz (guitars) and rounded out by Dan Gluszak (drums) – have premiered their music video for new single “Mend You” — check out the clip (directed by Nick Hipa and shot with the stunning backdrop of Joshua Tree, California) below. The tune appears on the act’s just-released new full-length album ‘Songs of Loss and Separation‘ (via the band’s own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide).
The Breakfast Club

Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & More To Headline 'Freedom Experience'

Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Tori Kelly, Jaden Smith and more are teaming up for a good cause. As per a recent announcement, it was revealed that the stars are headling the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium on July 24 as part of 1DayLA's COVID-19 service event. The mission of the concert is to urge 20,000 volunteers in the Southern California area to offer their assistance from July 18-24 "by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution." Volunteers, who are willing to do a minimum of three hours of service, will see their work culminate in the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The registration fee for the 1DayLA's efforts costs $29 and includes an official 1DayLA T-shirt.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: Brown Bones Releases “Arjanine”

Singer-songwriter Brown Bones unveils the music video, “Arjanine,” the lead single from his forthcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release in late August. Explaining the song’s genesis, Brown Bones recounts, “I heard the song in a dream, woke up and earnestly wrote the whole song in about 20-30 minutes. It was pretty wild. In my life- I had just been in a pretty bad motorcycle accident with my lady at the time, in the Dominican Republic. We got hit by a car while driving on the side of the highway. It all happened so fast, we ended up being air-lifted out of the country, back home to NYC Mt. Sinai hospital. It was a couple of months later, during the recovery stages, that the song came to me.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.

