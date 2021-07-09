AP PHOTOS: Mark Cavendish and his 34 Tour stage wins

Another dominant display from Tadej Pogacar in the mountains has all but sealed the overall race - with the Slovenian 22-year-old mopping up the polka-dot and white jerseys for good measure. The GC battle may have been effectively over for a while, but there is plenty of intrigue left in the final three stages - especially for British fans, as they urge Mark Cavendish on to a historic 35th Tour stage win. I’ll be back tomorrow to see if he can pull it off. Bye for now.