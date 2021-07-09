Cancel
Entertainment

AP PHOTOS: Mark Cavendish and his 34 Tour stage wins

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

CARCASSONNE, France (AP) — Mark Cavendish has saved the best for the end: Matching the great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins at the twilight of his storied career. The sprint veteran equaled the record on Friday in the southern city of Carcassonne, 13 years after...

Eddy Merckx
Mark Cavendish
#Tour De France#Ap#The Associated Press
CyclingTelegraph

Live Tour de France 2021, stage 12 – live updates as Mark Cavendish bids to claim win No 34

All change on the front of the race with a 13-man group now leading the way. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalÉnergies), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), André Greipel (ISN), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange), Brent Van Moer (Lotto-Soudal), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Harry Sweeny (Lotto-Soudal), Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) have formed an early breakaway. As it stands they lead the maillot jaune by 21sec, while two other groups trail by 33sec and 58sec respectively – Geraint Thomas and his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Richie Porte are in the fourth group on the road. Ouch!
Cycling
Daily Mail

Mark Cavendish WILL keep racing for the foreseeable future after equaling Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins by claiming his fourth stage victory of this year's competition at the age of 36

Mark Cavendish wants to keep on racing for the foreseeable future after once again proving himself at the highest level during the Tour de France. The 36-year-old won his fourth stage of this year's race on Friday to equal the record of 34 Tour stage wins held by the great Eddy Merckx - continuing a remarkable resurgence since fearing his career was over last winter.
CyclingThe Guardian

Tour de France: Pogacar confirms dominance with win on stage 18 – as it happened

Another dominant display from Tadej Pogacar in the mountains has all but sealed the overall race - with the Slovenian 22-year-old mopping up the polka-dot and white jerseys for good measure. The GC battle may have been effectively over for a while, but there is plenty of intrigue left in the final three stages - especially for British fans, as they urge Mark Cavendish on to a historic 35th Tour stage win. I’ll be back tomorrow to see if he can pull it off. Bye for now.
Cycling
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tadej Pogacar eyes Champs Elysees, 2nd Tour de France title

SAINT-EMILION, France — (AP) — Tadej Pogacar is all but guaranteed to win a second straight Tour de France title after completing the penultimate stage unscathed Saturday. With the final day of the race usually uneventful until the final sprint on the Champs Elysees, the stage 20 time trial marked the last serious test after nearly three exhausting weeks.

