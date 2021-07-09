The Real Reason Nintendo Didn't Announce The Switch Pro At E3

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – A hero rises, and the legend begins. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the mysterious surface world in this updated HD version of the original The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game. This classic journey, enhanced for Nintendo Switch, not only features improved performance, smoother motion controls and newly added button controls, but also a range of quality of life improvements. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be available on July 16.
