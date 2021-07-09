The Real Reason Nintendo Didn't Announce The Switch Pro At E3

The widely anticipated Nintendo Switch Pro model has finally been revealed, featuring a new OLED screen, enhanced audio, and a number of new features. Rumors surrounding the new Switch model have been floating around for months, but now Nintendo has broken the silence with their latest announcement. While the new system won’t blow either the Series X or PS5 out of the water, it does come with some new features that will likely make it a must for those looking to purchase a new Switch or those that primarily play in handheld mode.