Trivium released their latest effort, What the Dead Men Say, in April 2020, and fans are curious if new music is already on the way. The group has shared a few video teasers, and we’re not exactly sure what these Floridian giants are up to. Captions behind each clip read, “The stars have died the Heavens go up in flames,” and “ITCOTD.” Hopefully, we will see more clues or find out what exactly they are up to before they hit the road with Megadeth, Lamb of God, and In Flames next month.