Jefferson Parish, LA

'Tardi Gras': Jefferson Parish aiming for September Carnival-style parade in Metairie

By FAIMON A. ROBERTS III
NOLA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you call Mardi Gras when it comes in September? "Tardi Gras," if you're in Jefferson Parish. That's the tentative name for a Carnival-style parade being planned to roll through Metairie on Sept. 25, several officials said. Unlike previous attempts to get parades rolling in the parish that fizzled due to logistical problems or coronavirus concerns, the Tardi Gras plan has the support of Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Sheriff Joe Lopinto, both of whom will provide needed support for the event.

