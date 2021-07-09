Cancel
Westchester County, NY

Houlihan-Parnes refinances Westchester trophy

By Editorial Calendar
Cover picture for the articleHoulihan-Parnes Properties has refinanced its Class A office property at 4 West Red Oak Lane in White Plains. The five-story, 135,000 s/f property, located on the I-287 corridor in Westchester County, has been in the owner’s portfolio for almost 20 years. The building boasts 400 parking spaces, half of which are in a covered structure, a café, fitness center, and operable windows. 4 West Red Oak Lane is known for having a long-term stable tenant base.

