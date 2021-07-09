1818 Piiholo, Makawao, HI 96768

Rare & Magical on Maui: A Bamboo Palace with ocean views, organic gardens - private, cool & quiet. Zoning allows CPR. Sale price is Fractional ownership of large home on 3 acres. Off the beaten path, this luxurious 2 Bed/3Bath Bamboo Sanctuary at 3,200 ft elevation in remote, eucalyptus-scented Olinda, made “Green Building” history as the first fully-permitted, Structural Bamboo construction on Maui. This extraordinary Balinese inspired home was built in stages from 2004 to 2007 from three matching, pre-fabricated kits each handcrafted like fine furniture in Vietnam by Hawaii’s Bamboo Living Homes, a pioneer in structural bamboo design for Western, code-compliant construction. Upcountry Maui’s clear, crisp air flows through this open stretch of land that runs a quarter mile, bordered by a 200 ft deep conservation-zoned ravine and Piiholo Rd. You first notice the expansive design of the home with its dramatic roof line, vaulted ceilings and graceful arches, all surrounded by extra-wide covered lanais. The ceiling of the spacious 30 ft diameter, yurt-like, 12-sided Grand Room soars 15 feet up to a skylight at the center. The two intimate, 16 ft diameter, 8-sided bedrooms connect via large, enclosed breezeways, each of which is it’s own special use area, perfect for entertaining. The layout has a place for an additional third matching bedroom kit that can be easily ordered and shipped from Vietnam. The exterior siding is split bamboo coated by Cetol for low maintenance. The same honey tones of the outside are brought inside by the use of cork flooring, exposed bamboo structural framing and woven bamboo ceiling and wall coverings. The kitchen is graced by monkeypod countertops, koa cabinets and high-end appliances. A cast iron wood stove warms the house on chilly nights. The house is surrounded by 1200 sq.ft. of covered lanai. A 633 sq. ft. enclosed workshop could easily be converted into another bedroom. Comfortable six-person hot tub sits over the ravine affording a dramatic view to the ocean; perfect for a soak while watching night skies. Plenty of storage is provided by a 1063 sq. ft. graveled space under the house (7’ clearance). The three bathrooms offer you the choice of an oversized shower stall, a cast-iron claw-foot tub, or a spectacular, hand-hammered copper claw-foot tub from Bali. There are separate spaces for a comfortable office, massage or workout room, walk in closets, and built-in shelves. A devoted organic gardener has made raised-bed boxes to make it easy for you to grow organic veggies. This house is a unique achievement of beautiful design, green materials and fine craftsmanship. Recent appraisal on file. Watch the video with aerials and interior footage to grasp the lifestyle and schedule your tour today.