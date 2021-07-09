Poetically Yours - Ep. 49 - It's All In The Music

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Carol Alfus. Alfus has lived in McHenry County for most of her life, where she raised her family and taught special education. Now retired, she enjoys traveling, gardening, reading, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She has always loved writing, but poetry is her favorite. She loves the way a poem can tell a story, capture a moment, or express a range of emotions from wonder, to anger, to joy, to bliss and beyond.