The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ (ASHP) first annual survey of health-system specialty pharmacies (HSSPs) offered insights into the concerns of specialty pharmacists and provided an opportunity for professionals in the field to outline a potential future for specialty pharmacy. Presented at the 2021 ASHP Specialty Pharmacy Conference, the results of the survey indicated anxieties over reimbursement, pride in patient satisfaction, and an interest in serving new populations.