Wait, Is Florence Pugh Actually Taking Scarlett Johansson's Place As Black Widow in the MCU?
[There are mega spoilers ahead for Black Widow. If you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to be spoiled, feel free to exit this post!]. After Scarlett Johansson's Marvel hero died in Avengers: Endgame, she didn't get a funeral, but she did get a solo film three years later. That's basically the same, right? But the thing about Black Widow is that it's kind of secretly introducing Florence Pugh as the new Black Widow for the MCU, and the post-credits scene makes that even more clear. Spoilers ahead if that wasn't clear.www.cosmopolitan.com
