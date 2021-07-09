Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wait, Is Florence Pugh Actually Taking Scarlett Johansson's Place As Black Widow in the MCU?

By Leah Marilla Thomas
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[There are mega spoilers ahead for Black Widow. If you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to be spoiled, feel free to exit this post!]. After Scarlett Johansson's Marvel hero died in Avengers: Endgame, she didn't get a funeral, but she did get a solo film three years later. That's basically the same, right? But the thing about Black Widow is that it's kind of secretly introducing Florence Pugh as the new Black Widow for the MCU, and the post-credits scene makes that even more clear. Spoilers ahead if that wasn't clear.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
David Florence
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Avengers#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceBoston Herald

Florence Pugh ready to duke it out in ‘Black Widow’

Florence Pugh, who stars as Natalia Romanova’s long-lost sister in this week’s “Black Widow,” is no stranger to roles that require a tough, demanding physicality. To star opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Fighting for My Family” as an English teenager determined to join the WWE, Pugh literally went to the mat.
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

'As a woman you have to be your own ally – we are undermined, underserved, under-appreciated and underpaid': Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh kick sexism in the balls

In the latest monthly column, Josh Smith Meets…Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as they open up about becoming their own allies in a sexist world…. Superhero movies have long been the arena for celebrating male power. But then came the record breaking Wonder Woman, the highflying Captain Marvel and now the Avenger herself, Scarlett Johansson has graduated to having her own Marvel movie franchise, Black Widow, and she’s employed a new gen hero too, Florence Pugh’s Yelena. And it’s about bloody time!
Movieswmleader.com

Florence Pugh fought for Black Widow’s ‘involuntary hysterectomy’ joke

Black Widow doesn’t flinch when confronting the grislier aspects of Natasha Romanoff’s past. Conscripted into training in the Red Room, forced to enact violence in the name of Russia, and then her own episode of vengeance alongside Clint Barton on the infamous Budapest mission … it’s all pretty bleak. Which is why director Cate Shortland wanted to turn Black Widow into one of the funnier chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: Florence Pugh’s nod to Yelena Belova

In the movie Black Widow, Florence Pugh hid a big wink at Yelena Belova in her rings. You’ve seen?. Black Widow is the new Marvel hit. The film hit theaters and Disney + (with premium access) on July 9, and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. This film, which is Scarlett Johansson’s farewell to the character, introduced us to Yelena Belova. An extremely charismatic young woman who won everyone’s affection and was played by Florence Pugh.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie Black Widow reveals something unknown about the Avengers

The Black Widow movie has confirmed how the people of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe classify the Avengers. Attention SPOILERS. The Avengers from Marvel Studios are the most famous heroes on Earth, they were gathered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to protect the planet from any threat. The founding members are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye Y Black widow. Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Y Scarlett Johansson.
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Marvel Returns to Theaters with Black Widow

After over a year, Marvel’s Black Widow finally hit theaters and Disney + this week. Fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romnoff to get her own solo film since she debuted as the character way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The film begins in Ohio in 1995....
Moviesimdb.com

What the Ending of ‘Black Widow’ Means for Florence Pugh’s Marvel Future

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Black Widow.”]. Over the course of 13 years and 24 films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has used the extra space afforded by their generous credits — turns out, it takes a lot of people to make a superhero film — to sneak in all manner of post-credits offerings. From the essential to the just plain silly, a Marvel film isn’t ever over until the lights come on.
Moviesgotowncrier.com

‘Black Widow’ Is A Worthy Addition To Marvel’s Movie Universe

One way we know the pandemic is waning is the coming of big, new movies. And the “big kahuna” franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just opened a real winner, Black Widow. Since several of the highest-grossing movies of all time are part of this universe, it finally is time to get back to the movies, although you can pay to see it at home on Disney+ if you have the service. But on the big screen, it is much more fun.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The screenwriter of Black Widow felt guilty after writing the post-credits scene

Why did Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson feel guilty after writing the film’s post-credits scene? (Spoilers notice) Sometimes a screenwriter sits at a movie premiere and watches a movie that doesn’t really reflect their work. That’s not the case with veteran Marvel screenwriter Eric Pearson, who has been fortunate enough to be intimately involved in projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, she spent time on set and in rehearsals for both films, allowing her to write better for stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and Rachel Weisz.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Watch ‘Black Widow’ Free: Where to Streaming Marvel’s Movie HD

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Black Widow online. It’s finally here. Here is Black Widow, and it’s spectacular. The first Marvel tentpole movie since COVID began, Scarlett Johansson rocks the house as Natasha Romanoff, the titular superhero, and is simultaneously the first female lead in a Marvel film. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and another cast of formidable actresses assist in said asskicking.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Actor Olivier Richters Confirms That His Character Is Ursa Major - The MCU's First Mutant!?

When Nat (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) decide to break Alexi Shostakov (David Harbour) out of prison in Black Widow, we jump to a scene with The Red Guardian arm-wrestling some of his fellow inmates. Alexi refers to the huge man who winds up having is wrist snapped as Ursa, and actor Olivier Richters has now confirmed that his character is indeed Ursa Major.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Actor Says He’s Playing The First Mutant In The MCU

After a long road to release, Scarlett Johansson’s solo Black Widow film was finally released earlier this month to critical and commercial acclaim. The first film in Phase 4 of the MCU, the solo film detailed Natasha Romanoff’s past, as well as giving fans insight into her surrogate family. It also briefly delved into how The Soviet Union/Russia deals with superheroes, and how it too strived to create its own Avengers-like team. In fact, Natasha’s surrogate father Alexei is Red Guardian, Russia’s counterpart to Captain America.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black widow has introduced the first mutant of the MCU and you did not know

Black Widow actor Olivier Richters has confirmed that his character is the MCU’s first mutant! (Spoilers notice) Olivier Richters, actor who appears in Black Widow, has confirmed through his intagram account that his character is indeed Ursa Major, the member of the Winter Guard who can transform into a bear. This makes him the MCU’s first mutant!
Movieswmleader.com

Black Widow Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Scarlett Johansson-Florence Pugh’s Marvel Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow which was one of the most anticipated films of the year has released in the USA and other countries of the world today on July 9. Black Widow has not released on the Disney+ Hotstar platform in India as the makers eye for a theatrical release in the country. Unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on the Disney+ OTT platform for its global subscribers, Black Widow has become a victim of piracy. Black Widow is now leaked on the internet for free watching and download. Scarlett Johansson-Florence Pugh’s Marvel movie is the recent target and is out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Black Widow download, Black Widow download in 720p HD TamilRockers, Black Widow 2021 in 1080 HD download. Black Widow Release in India: Scarlett Johansson’s MCU Film Will NOT be Available on Disney+ Hotstar on July 9 – Here’s Why.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas in the U.S. remain shuttered and locations in key international territories, including parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America, have closed again to help curb the spread of new variants of COVID-19. That makes otherwise expected achievements worth celebrating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy