The Coldest Place in the U.S. Thursday? Yeah, It Was Here in Minnesota

Though it seems like one of those things you'd only see in the movies, the Rochester Fire Department just rescued another feline. If you've ever wondered if fire departments still rescue cats stuck in trees, they sure do here in Rochester, Minnesota. Shout out to all the brave men and women on the Rochester Fire Department. They're the people who run INTO burning buildings while the rest of us are running OUT. Of course, that's not ALL they do-- they also use their massive aerial ladder truck to help rescue cats here in Minnesota's Med City.