Dolphins' Allen Hurns: Returns for offseason program

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian cover all of the HOT TOPICS in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about the news of the Miami Dolphins training camp practices being open to the public and how you can get your tickets to see the Dolphins in training camp at their new facility. We talk about Ian’s quest to find the Miami Dolphins fan whose cardboard cut-out he got at the Super Bowl. Hear the story of how he tracked him down and found him. Mike then announces the 2021 DolphinsTalk.com Military Giveaway where we here at DolphinsTalk.com will send one military person and a guest to a Miami Dolphins Home Game in 2021 (2 tickets and a parking pass). Plus, Mike and Ian predict how the Dolphins rookies will do this upcoming season and what their numbers may be, what are realistic expectations for the team overall this year, and how will the log jam at WR possibly play out. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.