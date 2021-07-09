Dolphins' Allen Hurns: Returns for offseason program
Hurns participated in Miami's offseason program. Hurns took the COVID-19 opt out last year, tolling the final years of his contract to 2021-22. The deal includes a $1.25 million guarantee on his $1.875 million base salary this season, so the Dolphins won't have much financial/cap incentive to release him this summer. However, the team does have tough competition for roster spots at wide receiver behind likely starters DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. In addition to Hurns and fellow 2020 opt out Albert Wilson, the team has Preston Williams (foot), Lynn Bowden, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins competing for depth roles.www.cbssports.com
