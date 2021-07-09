Cancel
Rays' Mike Brosseau: Out with oblique strain

 8 days ago

Brosseau was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 27-year-old was recalled by the Rays last week and went 2-for-11 with a double, an RBI and two runs in five appearances. Brosseau doesn't have an official timetable for his return since the severity of the injury remains unclear. Vidal Brujan was recalled in a corresponding move after he served as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader.

