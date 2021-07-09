Rays' Mike Brosseau: Out with oblique strain

Walls went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays. The rookie shortstop ripped two-baggers against Alek Manoah in the fourth inning and Jacob Barnes in the seventh, with the latter driving in the final runs of the night for the Rays. Walls has started four of the last five games despite the presence of Wander Franco, going 5-for-14 with three doubles and five RBI, and his glove could ensure him steady playing time in the second half even if he never emerges as a consistent threat at the plate.