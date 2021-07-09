Grand Island man charged with possession of Xanax following search Wednesday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance after a search warrant was served at a home related to a burglary. Sunday Pathot, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) after a search warrant was served around 7 a.m. Wednesday at 304 W. 15th St. The warrant was one of two served in relation to an investigation into a burglary at a Grand Island taco shop.