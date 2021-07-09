Cancel
Way Too Early Depth Charts: Projecting Boston College's RB Order

By A.J. Black
 9 days ago
Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group at Boston College and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Last week we kicked off with the quarterback position, today we look at the running back.

Starter: Travis Levy (Gr.)

Levy is the most established back on the entire roster, rushing for 321 yards last season, along with 35 catches for 285 yards. He has a lot of respect in the locker room, and with the staff, and should come into the season as the starter. That being said, at this point we know what we are getting with running back. He averaged only 3.24 yards per carry in 2020, and is a good pass blocker. Expect Boston College to have him as the starter on day one against Colgate, but he is going to have to earn staying in that spot. If he struggles, or if another back shows more explosiveness, Levy may slide down the depth chart.

RB2: Alec Sinkfield (Gr.)

It is easy to forget that Boston College grabbed a transfer running back in the transfer portal this offseason. Sinkfield was described by WVU writer Schuyler Callahan as a home run threat every time he touches the ball, rushing for 327 yards and three touchdowns last year in limited play. He is coming to Chestnut Hill this summer, so there will be some acclimation to the new system, but that shouldn't take long. If Levy struggles, or stagnates, expect Sinkfield to get an opportunity to be the feature back in Frank Cignetti's offense.

RB3: Pat Garwo (So.)

It was a tough year for Garwo in 2020, as he was given the chance to become the back, but injuries and fumbles derailed his year. He finished the season with 33 rushes for 122 yards. He missed all of the preseason, still nursing an injury, but Hafley said that he expects him to be back. Based off the limited reps we saw him play, Garwo still looks more like an Addazio power back than Sinkfield/Xavier Coleman or Levy. I don't expect him to be the feature back this year, but will have a role. There is always the need on an offense for a bigger back who can pick up a hard yard or two, and I expect Garwo to be that back in 2021.

Rising Up: Xavier Coleman (Fr.)

Coleman, a true freshman from Lenape, New Jersey came in and saw a lot of playing time with the first team offense during the spring game. However, with experience in front of him, he probably will only be a situational back. But if he impresses, don't be surprised if he rises up the depth chart.

Also Available: Andre Hines (Fr.), Peter Stehr (Jr.), Javian Dayne (Jr.), Jackson Treister (Fr.), Tony Muse (Fr.)

