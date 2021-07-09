Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Official Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE invades Tampa, Florida at the Yuengling Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro in Money in the Bank qualifying match. – Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in Money in the...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Seth Rollins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Money In The Bank#Wwe Smackdown#Bank Card#Combat#Smackdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Six More Wrestlers

Even more down. One of the biggest stories of the year has been WWE’s huge round of cuts. WWE has let dozens of wrestlers go from the company, with some of them being fairly high profile names. Almost no one on the roster has been immune to what has been happening though and that has made for some big shakeups. There were even more of them today and the list keeps growing.
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch New Name After Wedding Leaks

WWE recently confirmed the news that WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have tied the knot. It is to be noted that Becky Lynch’s real name is Rebecca Quinn and Seth Rollins’ is Colby Lopez, so thereby her new real name will be Rebecca Lopez. Becky Lynch and Seth...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Mandy Rose Suffers ‘Accident’ In Natalya Match

WWE star Mandy Rose squared off against one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya during the kick-off show at recently concluded- Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The match was did not stand out and saw multiple botches. Natalya and Rose are experienced as technical wrestlers, but there were still some moves where they looked a bit sloppy. Michael Cole ‘Ruins’ WWE Hell in a Cell Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Dropped Bombshell To AEW Star

Matt Hardy is and will forever be a huge name. The once star of not only the attitude era now carries around his legacy throughout the halls of AEW. Matt recently spoke out in an interview where he talked about Bray Wyatt. Could we see Bray jump ship to AEW? Ronda Rousey Signs Contract With Major Company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Drops Keith Lee Bombshell

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE's Seth Rollins Announces That He and Becky Lynch Are Getting Married Tuesday

WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are getting married. Fans were tipped off when Rollins referenced his impending nuptials in an Instagram story:. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch getting married today?. If so, huge congrats to them! Awesome news. pic.twitter.com/Lcg8ibiaNF. WWE subsequently confirmed the news. Lynch originally announced their...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Reveals Becky Lynch ‘Burial’

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Rey Mysterio Daughter ‘Breakup’ On Smackdown Leaks

WWE star Rey Mysterio and his family was involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. It also saw Murphy and Rey’s daughter Aalyah have a romantic angle, and a canceled Smackdown breakup angle has leaked. Murphy had turned against Rollins to join Mysterios but during an interview with Sean...
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Championships, title opportunities and bragging rights were all up for grabs Sunday night as WWE presented Money in the Bank, a show headlined by the event's namesake matches and Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge. Was The Head of the Table able to retain his title or did...
WWECBS Sports

2021 WWE Money in the Bank results, recap, grades: John Cena returns to WWE after epic main event

After a somewhat slow start to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, a trio of fantastic matches and the return of the biggest superstar of his era provided a strong close to the show. After a grueling war between universal champion Roman Reigns and Edge, John Cena returned to WWE, seemingly making it known that he was ready for a SummerSlam title shot.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns pays tribute to a huge superstar

Since his return to WWE, the Tribal Chief of the Roman Reigns company has dominated far and wide not only Friday Night Smackdown but the entire main WWE roster. His path in recent months has been noticed by everyone and many praise his work on the company's roster. The WWE...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg. We see fans in the background, hanging around and finding their seats. The panel runs down the Money In the Bank card for tonight.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Possible WWE plans for Baron Corbin revealed

Recently, we reported on our newsboard the news of the official name change that has arrived for King Corbin, who after losing his crown in Friday Night Smackdown, would have also lost the honor of being called king by WWE Universe insiders and fans, returning to being simply Baron Corbin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy