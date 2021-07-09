Mental Health Woes Prevalent in Women With Urinary Incontinence
Women with urinary incontinence are significantly more likely to have mental health problems than women without incontinence, results of a large survey suggest. In a nationwide survey in Portugal that included 10,038 women, among participants who reported having urinary incontinence, there was a significantly higher number of cases of depression, as well as more mental health consultations, problems concentrating, and feelings of guilt or worthlessness than among women without incontinence, reported Pedro Ramos, MD, from Centro Hospitalar Universitário São João, in Porto, Portugal.www.medscape.com
