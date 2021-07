Jason Momoa got pretty serious during his Jimmy Kimmel segment. The Aquaman actor made an appearance on the late-night show on Thursday –– which saw Anthony Anderson as a guest host –– where he participated in a new experience on the show called "Make it Sexy." Momoa was asked to sexy up some common, mundane activities like putting on hand sanitizer or opening a can of tuna. The actor immediately kicked things off with a bang by taking off his shirt, sparking applause and cheers from the audience.