The fourth round of the men’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics kicks off Saturday evening and afternoon for viewers in the United States. Here’s what you need to know to watch the fourth-round action on TV or online, plus all the tee times from Kasumigaseki Country Club. Xander Schaufelle of the U.S. is leading by one over Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. Paul Casey of Great Britain is in third place, two strokes back. That trio will tee off in the final grouping at 10:09 p.m. ET.