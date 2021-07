Hot Wheels Unleashed’s latest video shows the game’s built-in track builder mode in action. Naturally, the first thing we’re going to do when we get our hands on this racer’s build-your-own-track mode is to create a horrifying nightmare which will launch vehicles into oblivion. But when we’ve done that we’ll get down to creating a proper track because, going by this new trailer, it looks to be absolutely, amazingly ridiculous. As long as you can connect the pieces together (the trailer suggests you can even bend them) you can make it.