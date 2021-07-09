Polytex Expands Contactless Scrubs Dispensing In Spain

Patchouli oil is an essential oil extracted from the leaves of the patchouli plant native to South Asia. This oil has a rich earthy scent and can blend with many other essential oils, adding richness and depth to the blend. Due to its ability of blending with other essential oil and providing long-lasting aroma, patchouli oil is used in many designed fragrances. Two types of patchouli oil are available: light patchouli oil and dark patchouli oil. Light patchouli oil is light golden in colour and the leaves are distilled in a stainless-steel vessel, while the dark patchouli oil is rich brown colour and the leaves are distilled in an iron vessel. Patchouli oil possesses various health benefits properties such as antidepressant, antiseptic, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory.