Polytex Expands Contactless Scrubs Dispensing In Spain

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli workwear management company Polytex Technologies has expanded its automated uniform dispensers in the Spanish market. Hospitals and health-care providers in Madrid and Barcelona are rolling out Polytex’s workwear vending machines in order to fight COVID-related contamination, cut costs and maximize efficiency. Polytex estimates that its system led at least...

www.thefloridastar.com

HealthFlorida Star

Australian State Assisted Dying Tackles Discrimination

CANBERRA, Australia — Medical professionals who object to voluntary assisted dying on ethical grounds will not have to explain their reasoning under the northeastern Australian state, Queensland’s, proposed laws. A requirement for mandatory training for those participating in the state’s scheme prevents conscientious objectors from being forced to disclose their beliefs, a parliamentary committee has been told. “Being forced to publicly wear […]
Public HealthFlorida Star

Australia’s Queensland Rules Out Means-testing Covid-19 Fines

BRISBANE, Australia — The Queensland government says there’s no practical way to means-test Covid-19 fines for the rich, after the executive director of a listed video tech company sailed from Sydney to Gold Coast on a superyacht. Jeromy Young founded Australian Securities Exchange-listed Atomos and until recently was its chief executive officer. He still holds the position of executive director. Last […]
CoronavirusFlorida Star

New Zealand Ponders Route Back To The World

CANBERRA, Australia — Kiwi leaders are apprehensive about reopening New Zealand’s borders to the rest of the world with too little data about the global Covid-19 situation to assess the risk just yet. The details of a national strategy are promised in a month’s time. Like Australia, New Zealand has...
Public HealthFlorida Star

Western Australia On Alert Over Virus Outbreak

MELBOURNE, Australia — Western Australian authorities will consider further ramping up border restrictions for the southeastern state, Victoria, if more locally acquired coronavirus cases are detected. A worsening outbreak of the virus in the southeastern state, New South Wales has spread to the capital of Victoria, Melbourne, where a cluster...
WorldFlorida Star

United Arab Emirates Opens Embassy In Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates’ Israeli Embassy was formally inaugurated on July 14 with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting by UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Al Khaja noted that the two countries signed the Abraham Accords in Washington last September “with a vision of dignity, prosperity and peace for the two peoples. It is time for […]

