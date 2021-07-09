Cancel
Ohio State

Rome gets a ‘costarring role’ in Marvel’s Black Widow thanks to images, faces filmed here in fall 2019 — even if it says ‘Ohio’ on the screen. Now available at theaters, on Disney+.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes from Rome apparently at co-starring in Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Black Widow. In theaters now as well as on Disney+ ($29.95 extra fee), the back story to fallen Avenger Natasha Romanoff had multiple shooting locations, including our area some two years ago. Did we make the cut? Just ask...

