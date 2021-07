The happiest place on Earth might feel a little happier if you can save money when you visit. Disney World is offering tickets for just $54 a day to Floridians. The catch: you have to buy a four-day ticket for $215* ($860 for a family of four), and the tickets are only good for one park a day, but you can upgrade to the Park Hopper option for $35 more per ticket, which comes out to $250 per ticket – or $1,000 for a family of four.