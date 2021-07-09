Rescheduled Aberdeen Sportsplex soft opening set for July 10
ABERDEEN – Even though weather dampened plans last month for the soft opening of the Aberdeen Sportsplex, the new date is on track for July 10. The event will be a showcase of improvements made thus far and it will include kickball, t-ball, coach-pitch and baseball games at the same time. As of press deadline, the start time was to be determined, but updates will be posted through Aberdeen Park and Rec. on Facebook.www.djournal.com
