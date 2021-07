SPEARFISH — Spearfish and Casper split an Expedition League baseball doubleheader Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium, in Spearfish. The home standing Sasquatch posted a 26-9 victory in the opener, which was a continuation of a Wednesday game that was suspended in the fifth inning because of weather. Casper won the nightcap 4-3 in a contest that lasted seven innings instead of the traditional nine.