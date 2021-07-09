Cancel
MLB

The Cubs’ Losing Streak Portends Further Dismantling

By Jay Jaffe
fangraphs.com
 11 days ago

Two weeks ago, on June 24 at Dodger Stadium, Zach Davies and three relievers combined to throw the 2021 season’s umpteenth no-hitter, even while walking the ballpark. The defeat of the Dodgers lifted the Cubs to 42–33 and kept them tied with the Brewers atop the NL Central. But for as pretty as Chicago appeared to be sitting at that moment, the team didn’t win again until Wednesday night, as an 11-game losing streak not only knocked it out of first but below .500 — a slide that probably marks the end of an era, as it changes the calculus for how the organization should view its current roster.

MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs-Cardinals series finale postponed

Sunday’s Cubs-Cardinals series finale was postponed around two hours before the scheduled first pitch due to inclement weather. The game will be made up Sept. 24 as part of a split doubleheader. With no game Sunday, the Cubs enter the all-star break 44-46 and below .500 heading into the midsummer...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Javier Baez somehow thinks he’s worth $200 million

Via a new report from Jon Heyman, Javier Baez is reportedly seeking a new deal in the $200 million range if he were to re-sign before reaching free agency at year’s end. In the article, it is not discussed how many years the Chicago Cubs shortstop is looking for and, to me, that makes all the difference in the world.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Hendricks makes Chicago Cubs history with his latest gem

If the Chicago Cubs actually plan on turning this thing over in short order and avoid a lengthy rebuild as Jed Hoyer has publicly stated, Kyle Hendricks will likely be a big part of the plan. The veteran right-hander proved just how valuable he can be to a team desperate...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Reddit Converts to Lawn Mower Fandom Amid Losing Streak

Cubs Reddit is switching to Cubs Cadet tractors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have lost 11-straight games since throwing a combined no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's one of the longest losing streaks in franchise history and creeping up on the record of 14 straight losses.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Cubs rough up Phillies' Zack Wheeler, snap 11-game losing streak

July 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs offense jumped on All-Star pitcher Zack Wheeler early to snap an 11-game losing streak and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 at Wrigley Field. Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom drove in two runs in the victory Wednesday in Chicago. Left fielder Joc Pederson, first...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs, David Ross React to Joc Pederson's Trade: ‘That Stinks'

PHOENIX – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross talk enough that Hoyer’s calls aren’t guaranteed to be trade related. This time of year, however, there’s always the chance that one starts with “I’ve got a couple things to talk to you about.”. Thursday morning, Ross...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: ESPN insider suggests Javier Baez to this team

Leading up to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs have been one of the main teams which the league assumes could be enormous sellers. Once atop the NL Central this season, the Cubs are now in no position to compete. Rather, the team will likely either retool for the immediate future, or even completely blow it up and begin a rebuild.
MLBMLB

'Everybody's mad': Cubs lose 10th straight

CHICAGO -- The frustration continues to mount in Chicago, as the Cubs lost, 13-3 to the Phillies on Monday night at Wrigley Field, extending their losing streak to 10 games since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers on June 24. “I don't think, at any point...
MLBcubsinsider.com

10 Observations from Cubs’ 10-Game Losing Streak

A hot May had everyone thinking the Cubs would be buying at the deadline, quite the departure from the direction that had been clearly signaled by the panic trade of Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini. Then came a halting June that has bled into July with more consecutive losses than backup catchers the Cubs have had to employ this season.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

How have Cubs fared after long losing streaks?

0-11, THEN 8-2 The Cubs' best performance in the 10 games following a double-digit tailspin was 8-2. They did it twice, in 1943 and 1973, both times after losing 11 straight. They went 7-3 after dropping 10 in a row in 1994, and 6-4 after 5 streaks, including the team-record 14 to begin 1997.
MLBcubsinsider.com

The Rundown: Losing Streak Over, Cubs Still Sellers Despite Win, Kimbrel Could Bring Haul, Rays Throw 7-Inning Faux-No in Cleveland

“Little darling, it seems like years since it’s been here.” – George Harrison, Here Comes the Sun. I really feel like I shouldn’t write another word because I’m afraid to jinx what could be the beginning of a two-game winning streak, which might send a bunch of crazy Cubs fans back into buy mode with 22 days left until the trade deadline. But high vibes aside — and I feel pretty good about Chicago’s chances today with Adbert Alzolay facing Zach Eflin — the Cubs are still in sell mode and will likely flood the market with a number of good-to-great available players.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs losing streak reaches 9 with a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds — their 3rd straight 1-run defeat: ‘It’s almost like we have to play a perfect game to get a win’

CINCINNATI — The Chicago Cubs had been searching for more consistency from their starting pitchers, and they finally got it this weekend in Cincinnati. All three starters gave the Cubs what they needed, with each pitching into at least the sixth inning. Kyle Hendricks anchored the rotation’s efforts against the Reds on Sunday with his 10th straight outing of six or more innings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: A look back on 2012’s disastrous 12-game losing streak

The 2021 Chicago Cubs are dancing up to the line of historic ineptitude. Since their first-ever combined no-hitter on June 25, the North Siders haven’t won a single game, and are currently in the midst of an 11-game skid that ranks among their worst in history. One more loss will tie them with the worst of this century: a 12-game train wreck that defined everything wrong with the 2012 Cubs.
MLBbleachernation.com

Losing Streak, Hoerner’s Return, Arrieta Sticking, Thompson and Steele, Chafin, and Other Cubs Bullets

Hope everyone had a fun and safe weekend, and if you’re still in Observing The Holiday mode, I hope you’re having a swell day today, too. • The Cubs got three great starts in the Reds series (probably the first series of the year about which you could say that?) and they still got swept. Not that you weren’t already concerned, but when the starting pitching ACTUALLY shows up and the Cubs get SWEPT? Yikes. This stretch has been rough, beyond typical rough patches.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' losing streak stumbles step closer to history

The Cubs’ losing streak has reached a point where fans and media members are debating which loss has been the worst. Whether it was Tuesday's rout, Monday's rout or that ugly one last week in Milwaukee, the skid reached 11 games Tuesday with a 15-10 loss to the Phillies. “The...
MLBLancaster News

Cubs hope to keep winning streak alive

The Lancaster Cubs, winners of 13 straight games in Community All-Star Baseball League play, will be shooting to keep their streak alive with two key games this weekend, July 10-11. The Cubs, the defending CASBL regular-season champions, will be seeking to wrap up the 2021 regular-season crown with two wins in the adult baseball league.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Jake Arrieta struggles again as Cubs’ losing streak hits 11

Watching Jake Arrieta pitch seems akin to what watching Elvis Presley in concert in the late 1970s must have felt like. Another short, disastrous outing put the Cubs behind early Tuesday against the Phillies at Wrigley Field, and they went on to lose 15-10, extending their losing streak to 11.
MLBcubsinsider.com

The Rundown: Cubs Start New Losing Streak, Miller Makes Like Schmidt, Hoyer Shifts to Sell Mode, Bauer Leave Extended

“I sailed an ocean, unsettled ocean, through restful waters and deep commotion…” – The Beach Boys, Sail On Sailor. There’s no better way to halt a one-game winning streak than to publicly declare you’re accepting bids on your premium players just before sitting three of them to wrap up a series against the Phillies. Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, and Willson Contreras were riding the pine during yesterday’s uninspired 8-0 loss as Philadelphia infielder Brad Miller played the second coming of Mike Schmidt to a gaggle or two of disinterested denizens during the unseasonably cool evening tilt.

