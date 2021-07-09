Odds & Ends: Get Wowed by Anything Goes Star Sutton Foster Singing and Tapping Ahead of London Bow

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Tony winner Sutton Foster appeared on BBC's The One Show to deliver a performance of the Anything Goes title number. As previously reported, Foster will reprise her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the London revival of Anything Goes this summer. She replaces the previously announced Megan Mullally, who exited the production due to injury. Anything Goes, directed by Kathleen Marshall, will play London's Barbican Theatre from July 23 through October 17. Enjoy the performance below!