DEAL ALERT: Get Your First Month of 15+ Streaming Services For Just $0.99 (Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, BET+, and More)

Last year -- in the pursuit of entertainment while stuck indoors -- you might've subscribed to more streaming services. Netflix, for example, experienced record growth during the first few months of the pandemic (thanks, Tiger King). But now the world is slowly opening back up and more people are getting vaccinated. You may be looking to save some cash because -- if we're honest -- you really don't need to pay for every streaming service, especially when there are already many free TV streaming and movie streaming services available, and even options to replace every paid streaming service with a free one.