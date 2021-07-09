AP PHOTOS: Mark Cavendish and his 34 Tour stage wins

Van Aert wins his second stage at 2021 Tour de France. Pogacar all but seals second consecutive Tour title. Vingegaard second in stage to seal runners-up spot. When in future years they look back on the 2021 Tour de France it will be the story of a race which began thrillingly, with an extraordinary first week featuring crashes and chaos and flat-out action and Mark Cavendish’s rebirth and a woman who took out half the peloton with a cardboard sign and then went into hiding.