Request for Proposals | Public Art: Conceptual Design, Artist Selection and Fabrication Fire Station 2 (RFP 22-01)

The City of Carlsbad’s Library & Cultural Arts Department seeks to qualify an artist or artist team to enter into an agreement to develop a site-integrated artwork for City of Carlsbad’s Fire Station 2 located at the intersection of El Camino Real and Arenal Road in Carlsbad, California. As an artist, you’ll add value in fully articulating the design and enhancing and complimenting the aesthetics of the architecture while creating a unique visual experience for the visitors and residents in Carlsbad.