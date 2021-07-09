Cancel
Public Health

Netherlands re-imposes COVID-19 curbs due to infection surge

Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands on Friday re-imposed restrictions on nightclubs, restaurants and music festivals just weeks after they were lifted, in an effort to halt a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections, mostly among young adults.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the measures would take effect from Saturday morning and remain in place until Aug. 14.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Mark Rutte
#Restaurants#Van Den Berg#Curbs#Nightclub#Amsterdam#Dutch
Europe
Public Health
Netherlands
