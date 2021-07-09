Here Are Two ‘America: The Motion Picture’ Deleted Scenes That Were Too Expensive and Too Ridiculous for the Movie

The first reviews for Space Jam: A New Legacy have arrived (we’ll be publishing our own later this week), and unsurprisingly, they are not kind. The first movie worked like gangbusters for children in 1996, and that generation developed a nostalgic fondness for the original while adults rolled their eyes at its soulless, cash-grab nature. (It was based on a commercial, after all.) Decades later, it should not take anyone aback that critics are not thrilled that the sequel takes the plot even further into corporate synergistic territory, only this time with LeBron James at the center instead of Michael Jordan.