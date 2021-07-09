Here Are Two ‘America: The Motion Picture’ Deleted Scenes That Were Too Expensive and Too Ridiculous for the Movie
America: The Motion Picture offers up a totally insane retelling of the American Revolutionary War and the birth of the United States of America. It’s a movie that gives George Washington chainsaws on his arms, makes him best friends with Abraham Lincoln, turns Benedict Arnold into a werewolf, and features a final battle with a giant Paul Bunyan and a Big Ben that had transformed into a massive robot. But even with all that, there were a couple deleted scenes that were too expensive and too ridiculous to make it into the final cut. Director Matt Thompson talked about these America: The Motion Picture deleted scenes with us during our interview following the movie’s release last week.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0