Coronavirus vaccination clinic opens at Dodger Stadium for series against Diamondbacks

By Knx 1070 Newsradio
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, but the stadium will also host a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic. The clinic will be located on the Left Field Reserve level.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

