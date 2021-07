The news of the fundraise comes as another local venture firm announced the closing of its latest fund: Pillar VC, an early-stage venture firm launched in May 2016 and based in downtown Boston, said on Tuesday it closed a total of $192 million of capital for Pillar III and Pillar Select, the firm’s latest venture funds. Hyperplane Venture Capital, another Boston VC investment firm focused on early-stage technology companies, is also seeking to raise $30 million for a new fund, according to regulatory documents.