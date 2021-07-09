Cancel
Georgia marijuana regulator one step closer to issuing licenses

By Associated Press
41nbc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia regulator is getting closer to issuing licenses to grow medical marijuana, but isn’t quite there yet. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday voted to finalize scores given to grower applications. Those scores will be used to award licenses, but the commission stopped short of awarding them, saying it would act at its next meeting after checking with applicants.

