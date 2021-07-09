Cancel
Tesco veteran Tony Hoggett quits group

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHA5e_0asEyVtw00

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco’s chief strategy and innovation director Tony Hoggett is to leave Britain’s biggest retailer after an over 31-year career with the group.

An internal note from Tesco CEO Ken Murphy to colleagues, seen by Reuters, confirmed Hoggett’s departure.

His exit was first reported by industry publication Retail Week, which said he was taking a new role in the sector.

Hoggett was group chief operating officer from late 2018 to April this year when he took up the strategy role.

He is the first high profile departure since Murphy became CEO in October last year.

Alan Stewart retired as finance chief in April this year but his exit was announced in June 2020.

Similarly Charles Wilson stepped down as boss of Tesco’s Booker business in February, having announced his departure in September.

