Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Des Moines & Seattle

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in Des Moines and Seattle.

The first Open House is a fabulous Contemporary single level 3-bedroom 1.5-bath Normandy Vista home:

The open concept design features bamboo floors, sliding barn doors, clean lines and neutral colors.

Meticulously updated and maintained inside and out! New Kitchen, baths, floors, windows, roof and heating/cooling.

Nothing left for you to do but move in!

Own your own piece of privacy in this huge tranquil back yard with covered patio!

Back yard has large tuff shed with electricity for your hobbies or work.

Easy commute to I-5, 405 and SeaTac RV parking and plug in on north side of the house.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 10: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 11: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 19602 2nd Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $550,000

MLS Number: 1799100

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1953

Approximate House SqFt: 1,260 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,267 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bamboo/Cork

Ceramic Tile

Bath Off Master

Cable Connected

Natural Gas Available

Sewer Connected

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – welcome to Trethway Cottage! This Spanish styled home is ready to be restored to its former glory:

Huge 13,260 square foot corner lot. 3-4 car detached garage Master bedroom with 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet.

Hardwood floors, tile fireplace, arched doorway and formal dining room add to its charm.

This property could possibly be sub-divided buyer to verify.

The property is being sold AS IS, with no warranties expressed or implied.

WHEN:

Friday, July 9: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 10: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 11: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 10838 26th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $550,000

MLS Number: 1803062

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1930

Approximate House SqFt: 1,490 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,260 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile

Hardwood

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS: