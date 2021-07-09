Cancel
Des Moines, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Des Moines & Seattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WW94X_0asEyIfj00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in Des Moines and Seattle.

The first Open House is a fabulous Contemporary single level 3-bedroom 1.5-bath Normandy Vista home:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12A38d_0asEyIfj00

The open concept design features bamboo floors, sliding barn doors, clean lines and neutral colors.

Meticulously updated and maintained inside and out! New Kitchen, baths, floors, windows, roof and heating/cooling.

Nothing left for you to do but move in!

Own your own piece of privacy in this huge tranquil back yard with covered patio!

Back yard has large tuff shed with electricity for your hobbies or work.

Easy commute to I-5, 405 and SeaTac RV parking and plug in on north side of the house.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, July 10: 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 11: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 19602 2nd Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $550,000
  • MLS Number: 1799100
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1953
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,260 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,267 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Bamboo/Cork
  • Ceramic Tile
  • Bath Off Master
  • Cable Connected
  • Natural Gas Available
  • Sewer Connected

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeyWm_0asEyIfj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqVuU_0asEyIfj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdF6M_0asEyIfj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZGLG_0asEyIfj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYvzd_0asEyIfj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvOqo_0asEyIfj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdm0F_0asEyIfj00

MAP:

Next up – welcome to Trethway Cottage! This Spanish styled home is ready to be restored to its former glory:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nshq_0asEyIfj00

Huge 13,260 square foot corner lot. 3-4 car detached garage Master bedroom with 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet.

Hardwood floors, tile fireplace, arched doorway and formal dining room add to its charm.

This property could possibly be sub-divided buyer to verify.

The property is being sold AS IS, with no warranties expressed or implied.

WHEN:

  • Friday, July 9: 6 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 10: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 11: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 10838 26th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $550,000
  • MLS Number: 1803062
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1930
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,490 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,260 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Ceramic Tile
  • Hardwood
  • Bath Off Master
  • Dining Room
  • Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02W6xu_0asEyIfj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UktvU_0asEyIfj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmJLs_0asEyIfj00

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

