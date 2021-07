For the past decade or so, a trend has been emerging in health care. More and more medical doctors are working with evidence-based chiropractors to combine the best therapies from each of these health care fields. Medical doctors are increasingly taking steps to integrate cutting-edge research into their treatment protocols. This provides patients with the best outcomes and avoids ineffective, outdated and sometimes unsafe remedies. While medical doctors are embracing evidence-based chiropractors, they are rejecting chiropractors who oppose childhood vaccinations and those who order x-rays for every patient. These practices and protocols are not supported by evidence and should be avoided by both doctors and patients.