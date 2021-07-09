Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rookie Reliever Hits Slam Off Scherzer, Pads Sting Nats 9-8

By Associated Press
Posted by 
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie reliever Daniel Camarena hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and the San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The Padres matched the biggest comeback in franchise history, Camarena, who went to San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High, replaced Yu Darvish starting the fourth inning and allowed Trea Turner’s second homer of the game, a two-run drive that put Washington ahead 8-0. With the Padres’ bullpen taxed in recent days, manager Jayce Tingler had Camarena bat for himself against the struggling Scherzer with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth. Camarena drove a 1-2 fastball into the right-field stands.

krod.com

Comments / 0

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Sting
Person
Homer
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pads Sting Nats#Ap#The San Diego Padres#Cathedral Catholic High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

Stephen Strasburg injury update and Max Scherzer trade availability

The Nationals are in town and we all know Aztec for life Stephen Strasburg has one of the best arms in baseball. He's been injured, however, and has struggled to stay on the field after winning World Series MVP in 2019. When can we expect him back?. The guys also...
MLBDodger Insider

With Scherzer on the mound, Nats look to secure series win vs. Padres

RHP Max Scherzer (7–4, 2.10) | RHP Yu Darvish (7–3, 2.65) Thur., July 8, 2021 | 6:10 p.m. PT | Game #86 / Road #40. TV: MASN 2 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. EXTRA-EXTRA. The Washington Nationals topped the San Diego Padres, 15–5, in game three...
MLBNBC Sports

Nats' Scherzer snubbed, Turner, Schwarber, Soto named All-Stars

For the first time since 2018, the Washington Nationals will have three members of their clubhouse representing the franchise at the All-Star game. None of those three are Max Scherzer, however, despite holding a dominant 2.10 ERA through 16 starts and a career-low WHIP (0.85). The club expressed discontent with the 7-time All-Star's snub following the announcement on Sunday.
MLBwmleader.com

Rookie reliever’s grand slam leads Padres to comeback win

SAN DIEGO — Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena. The rookie reliever hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and his hometown San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The...
MLBMLB

Down 8-0, SD reliever's slam sets up walk-off

SAN DIEGO -- As unlikely a source as any (seriously, try to come up with another one) got the Padres back into the game against Max Scherzer with one swing of the bat on Thursday night. Relief pitcher Daniel Camarena joined the Slam Diego ranks in incredible fashion with a fourth-inning grand slam that got Petco Park rocking and cut the deficit to two after the Nationals got out to an eight-run lead.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade deadline 2021: Kris Bryant, Max Scherzer, Trevor Story among 21 top trade candidates

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is approaching more quickly than usual. This year's deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, or a day earlier than the traditional date. MLB moved up the deadline because it wanted to avoid it coinciding with afternoon games, thereby preventing situations where teams would have to play short handed or risk a player getting hurt.
MLBmasnsports.com

Scherzer and Soto lead Nats All-Stars in Midsummer Classic

Although the American League won its eighth straight All-Star Game 5-2, the Nationals were well represented on the National League side Tuesday night. In taking the mound to kick off the game at Coors Field in Denver, Max Scherzer went from one of the last players named to the NL roster to making his fourth Midsummer Classic start. He is now one of just six pitchers in the game’s history to make that many starts.
MLBFOX Sports

Mike Trout, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer bear watching in MLB's second half

Major League Baseball resumes play today — after the All-Star break was elongated when the Red Sox's and Yankees’ scheduled Thursday game was postponed because of multiple COVID-19 cases. Let’s examine the players and teams that will wield the largest influence down the stretch. Here are 10 storylines to watch...
MLBBakersfield Californian

Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +113, Padres -130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBsemoball.com

LEADING OFF: Pads-Nats resume after shooting outside DC park

The San Diego Padres and Washington will resume their game after it was suspended because of a shooting outside Nationals Park. A look at what's happening around the majors today:. SUSPENSION AFTER SHOOTING. The San Diego Padres and Washington will resume their game after it was suspended because of a...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees potential trade target: Max Scherzer

New York Yankees, Max Scherzer, Johan Santana, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Roy Halladay, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Gerrit Cole. There are great pitchers — Johan Santana arrived onto the scene, absolutely dominated over a short stretch of time, then was claimed by Father Time and Uncle Injury, fading from the league. There are Hall of Fame pitchers — Roy Halladay won a Cy Young in both the AL and NL, anchoring bad Blue Jays teams and excellent Phillies teams before the aging curve took its toll. And then there are unicorns.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 7/17/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBBleacher Report

Padres' Daniel Camarena Becomes 1st Reliever to Hit Grand Slam Since 1985

Already regarded as one of the most exciting teams in Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres had a relief pitcher make history Thursday in a surprising way. Daniel Camarena became the first reliever to hit a grand slam in a regular-season game since 36 years when he took three-time National League Cy Young winner Max Scherzer deep in the bottom of the fourth inning.
MLBPosted by
InsideHook

Rookie Relief Pitcher Daniel Camarena Hits Most Shocking Grand Slam of MLB Season

Slam Diego welcomed an unexpected resident on Thursday as the Padres overcame an eight-run deficit in an eventual 9-8 win over the visiting Washington Nationals. Daniel Camarena, a rookie relief pitcher who was forced into action in the fourth inning after All-Star starter Yu Darvish exited the game when his left hip tightened up, came up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs with the Padres trailing 8-2.
MLBSacramento Bee

Scherzer expected to start for Washington against San Diego

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-7, 3.02 ERA, .94 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66 ERA, .88 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -107, Padres -109; over/under is 8...

Comments / 0

Community Policy