Your Grocery Store’s Layout Is Making You Spend More

Where are you at on the whole "bag your own groceries" discussion? I've seen a little bit of grumbling on social media about it. I don't know why. I prefer bagging my own groceries because it's almost always faster than having to wait behind somebody in the checkout line. Then take your turn loading your haul onto the belt while whoever is scanning the UPC codes evaluates your selections, then comments on what they think you might have planned. "Three pounds of ground beef, two packages of buns, and a twelve-pack of beer. SOMEBODY is having a barbeque".