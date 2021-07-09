Your Grocery Store’s Layout Is Making You Spend More
How many times have you gone to the grocery store for just a few things and ended up with a full cart in the checkout line? That’s exactly what the supermarket wants us to do and consumer expert Paco Underhill says two-thirds of what we buy at the grocery store we had no intention of buying. It turns out, every aspect of a store’s layout was designed to increase impulse shopping. But these tips from merchandising experts can help you avoid that and leave the supermarket with only the items you came in for.wiky.com
