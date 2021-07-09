Lil Baby concert at FedExForum set for Oct. 29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A concert for rapper Lil Baby has been rescheduled for Oct. 29 at the FedExForum.

Tickets will go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m., according to a release from the Forum.

The show was originally scheduled for April 19.

A flash sale will be held July 12 -14.

Additional artists will be announced at a later date, the release said.

Visit ticketmaster.com for tickets.

The Forum’s box office is open M-F from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lil Baby’s second studio album “My Turn” landed the number one spot on the Billboard Top 200 and was the first album of any genre to go double platinum in 2020, the release said.

NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave will not be part of the Oct. 29 show.

