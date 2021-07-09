How Apex Legends' Overflow Map Takes A Different Approach To Arenas

Most online games get frequent balancing updates to tweak the corresponding metas, but few come close to matching Apex Legends in frequency and scope. The developers are constantly experimenting with new ways to keep weapons, items, locations and characters up to par. Revenant was one of the recent test subjects that received revisions to their abilities, and it seems his procedure was a success, as many more players now choose him in Apex Legends. This guide will cover the recent changes in detail, along with the other important things to know when using him.