How Apex Legends' Overflow Map Takes A Different Approach To Arenas

By Jordan Ramée
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends gets a new Arenas map, Overflow, on July 13 at the start of the new Thrillseekers event. Unlike the other Arenas exclusive maps, Party Crasher and Phase Runner, Overflow is a lane-focused map--I reached out to Respawn to ask how Overflow changes the experience of playing Apex Legends' 3v3 mode and how the studio hopes to adjust the mode's initial formula going forward, especially with Ranked Arenas coming in Season 10.

