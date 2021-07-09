Mackinac Bridge Walk Back for 2021

The Mackinac Bridge Authority board confirmed Friday that the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as scheduled this Labor Day, Sept. 6.

“The Bridge Walk is back,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in statement. “I am thrilled that the Mackinac Bridge Authority has enabled the Labor Day Bridge Walk, a cherished tradition, to move forward this year. After the year we have all had, I know how excited we are to get back to activities and attending events that we all love. Michigan is putting one foot in front of the other as we continue our economic jumpstart, and I am so glad that we can enjoy this great tradition to close out a Pure Michigan summer.”

Greater Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce administrator Kelly Vieau also welcomed the news.

“The GMCCC is excited for the return of the Annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk. For more than 60 years it has been a holiday tradition for many people, young and old,” Vieau said. “The GMCCC business owners and residents are thankful it will continue on this year and hopefully for more years to come.”

Walkers will have three options this year:

– Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

– Walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

– Crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

The bridge will be closed to public traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day.

The MBA has posted a video detailing the bridge walk schedule here.

With the exception of 2020, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has been an annual event since 1958. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years.