Musikfest announces food vendors for this year’s event

The nation’s largest free music festival, Musikfest, is proud to welcome more than 30 food vendors to the fest taking place in person Aug. 6-15 in Bethlehem. The foods of the fest are second only to the music, and patrons have been feasting for nearly 40 years. This year, ArtsQuest is proud to announce an array of food and beverage options, including festival favorites, hot new vendors and dishes from ArtsQuest’s new restaurant Palette & Pour.