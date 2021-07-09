Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Musikfest announces food vendors for this year’s event

Times News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s largest free music festival, Musikfest, is proud to welcome more than 30 food vendors to the fest taking place in person Aug. 6-15 in Bethlehem. The foods of the fest are second only to the music, and patrons have been feasting for nearly 40 years. This year, ArtsQuest is proud to announce an array of food and beverage options, including festival favorites, hot new vendors and dishes from ArtsQuest’s new restaurant Palette & Pour.

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Bethlehem, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Bethlehem, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musikfest#Food Truck#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Palette Pour#Chick#Island Noodles#Canadian#The Bagel Bus#Dinky S Ice Cream#Pat S Pizza Bistro#Italian#The Philly Waffle Cabin#Belgian#Asian#Yucca#Cubano X Press#Le Petit Macaron#Yuengling Drafts#The Mack Truck Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy