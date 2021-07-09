Cancel
Jamie Lynn Spears flaunts killer legs in pantless flower fest

By Rebecca Cukier
Cover picture for the articleJamie Lynn Spears is showing the world that killer legs headlines aren’t just for sister Britney Spears. The 30-year-old actress and singer, majorly in the news of late as she backs her 39-year-old sibling, has been keeping it light over on her Instagram stories – Jamie Lynn was all legs last night as she went no-pants and showed off a bouquet of flowers, with the story taking an upbeat turn as Jamie Lynn makes headlines for receiving death threats.

