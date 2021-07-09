Jamie Lynn Spears flaunts killer legs in pantless flower fest
Jamie Lynn Spears is showing the world that killer legs headlines aren’t just for sister Britney Spears. The 30-year-old actress and singer, majorly in the news of late as she backs her 39-year-old sibling, has been keeping it light over on her Instagram stories – Jamie Lynn was all legs last night as she went no-pants and showed off a bouquet of flowers, with the story taking an upbeat turn as Jamie Lynn makes headlines for receiving death threats.champagneandshade.com
Comments / 0